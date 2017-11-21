

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $218.15 million, or $0.41 per share. This was down from $243.94 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $2.49 billion. This was down from $2.63 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $218.15 Mln. vs. $243.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.3%



