

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The projection for an increase in existing home sales might be the focus of the day. Trading activity is likely to remain somewhat subdued. Geo-political developments are closely watched by the investors.



Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are trading in the positive territory. Early signs from the Futures markets points to a modestly higher opening for Wall Street.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 53 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 5.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 17.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed in positive territory on Monday. The Dow climbed 72.09 points or 0.3 percent to 23,430.33, the Nasdaq edged up 7.92 points or 0.1 percent to 6,790.71 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.29 points or 0.1 percent to 2,582.14.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.20, up from 0.17 in the previous month.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. The prior week store sales were up 2.3 percent.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will participate 'In Conversation with Mervyn King' in New York, with audience Q&A at 6.00 pm ET.



Two year floating rate note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 forecast after reporting higher profit and comparable sales in its third quarter. Third-quarter earnings and top line beat market estimates. For the fiscal year, Lowe's continues to project earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.30, reflective of the loss on extinguishment of debt and the gain from the sale of the company's interest in its Australian joint venture. Comparable sales are still expected to increase approximately 3.5 percent; while total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent. For the third quarter, net earnings surged to $872 million or $1.05 per share from $379 million or $0.43 per share last year.



Earnings per share increased 19.3 percent from adjusted earnings per share of $0.88 a year ago. Sales for the third quarter increased 6.5 percent to $16.8 billion from $15.7 billion in 2016. Analysts expected earnings of $1.03 per share on sales of $16.59 billion. The company named Richard Maltsbarger, chief development officer and president, international as chief operating officer, effective Feb. 3, 2018, to succeed Rick Damron.



Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose by 18.10 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,410.50 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 557.76 points or 1.91 percent at 29,818.07. Japanese shares rose notably. The Nikkei average climbed 154.72 points or 0.70 percent to 22,416.48, while the broader Topix closed 0.65 percent higher at 1,771.13.



Australian shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 17.80 points or 0.30 percent to 5,963.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 16.20 points or 0.27 percent at 6,044.20.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 27.05 points or 0.51 percent, the German DAX is gaining 58.97 points or 0.45 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 16.26 points 0.22 percent and the Swiss Market Index is progressing 38.55 points or 0.42 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.40 percent.



