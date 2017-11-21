

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $118.30 million, or $0.98 per share. This was up from $93.13 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.65 billion. This was up from $2.64 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $118.30 Mln. vs. $93.13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.65 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%



