NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- WCN, a pioneer of innovative recruitment technology, today announced that Jeanette Maister, managing director - Americas, was honored by both the SmartCEO Brava and Stevie® Awards programs.

Maister was named a winner of the SmartCEO 2017 Brava Award. The Brava Awards program celebrates the achievements of high-impact female executives and honors those women that exemplify leadership within their companies and communities. An independent committee selects the winners based on company growth, individual work ethic, community impact and mentoring. Maister was recognized with the Brava Award on November 6, 2017.

In addition, Maister took home the Silver Stevie Award for Women in Business. Honoring female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run, the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business received entries from 25 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were selected by more than 170 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process. Maister accepted her award on November 17, 2017 at a dinner event in New York City attended by more than 500 people.

Charles Hipps, founder and CEO of WCN, remarked, "Since joining WCN in 2012, Jeanette has been a tremendous asset to our operations in the Americas and the company as a whole. She is passionate and driven and well-deserving of these honors."

Maister shared, "WCN continues to make an impact on the recruiting and talent acquisition space and it's thrilling to be a part of the organization's journey. Being honored with these awards is an additional bonus and I'm delighted to be recognized."

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit www.wcnsolutions.com.

