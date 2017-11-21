CASTLE ROCK, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will be presenting at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The Where Food Comes From presentation will be made by chairman and CEO John Saunders on Tuesday, December 5, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" page of the Where Food Comes From website, located at www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, breeders, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

