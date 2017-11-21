Viper Premium - Transforming the Plagiarism Scanning Industry

NOTTINGHAM, England, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, All Answers Ltd, a global academic support provider has launched the all-new Premium version of its Viper Plagiarism Checker. Viper has long been a free alternative to Turnitin, an educational software application that helps students worldwide to scan their academic work for plagiarism. The new Premium version of Viper was created in response to customer feedback and introduces a number of key improvements:

Vastly increased scanning speed - typical scans now take under 10 seconds.

No downloads or updates necessary - Viper is now an online app, usable on mobile, tablet, and desktop.

Work is no longer published to fund the cost of the software - Viper Premium now has a number of low-cost scanning options.

Worldwide coverage - Viper premium is now available in all countries.

Improved matching algorithms - our new matching algorithm greatly improves the abilities of Viper to detect plagiarism.

Extended sources - Viper now scans against 10 billion sources, including essays, journals and numerous other sources published on the internet.

Dedicated online support via Livechat and Email.

Sam Douthwaite, the Communications Manager and Project Leader for Viper Premium stated: "We're beyond thrilled to launch the Premium version of Viper Plagiarism Checker! After speaking with many students from all over the world, the message we heard was loud and clear:the market needs a cost-effective, powerful and easy to use plagiarism checker. We hope students will find Viper assists them in producing plagiarism-free work, and that the new application helps to educate users about the potential pitfalls of plagiarism."

To try out the all-new Viper Premium Plagiarism Checker for yourself, please visit our website:https://www.scanmyessay.com

About All Answers Ltd.

All Answers is the UK's leading independent provider of academic help and assistance to students in Higher Education. Founded in 2003, the company has helped thousands of students to achieve their true potential through the provision of free and paid learning resources.