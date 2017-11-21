Restaurants Offer Three-Course Thanksgiving Menu While Bringing Back Honor Wine By Popular Demand

Romano's Macaroni Grill, a national restaurant chain that creates authentic and innovative Italian dishes, is thrilled to bring back its generous and popular Honor Wine program at its participating U.S. locations*. With the Honor Wine program, guests can pour their own glasses of House Valoroso Red and White wine, crafted for Macaroni Grill in Tuscany, Italy, which is placed in the middle of the table at the start of the meal with warm rosemary peasant bread, olive oil and cracked pepper.

Phil Romano, a second-generation Italian-American, opened his first location in 1988 introducing Americans to his Honor Wine system. He drew inspiration for the idea from Italian homes, his own included, where friendship was built on honesty and elevated by excellent wine. At Romano's, guests kept track of the amount enjoyed by simply marking the number of their drinks with the crayons on the table.

Romano's Macaroni Grill is overjoyed to bring back such a wonderful tradition, encouraging guests to pour as they please, make tallies on their table's butcher block paper, and revel in the restaurant's trusting generosity. This reintroduction sets forth the mindset and motto of Pour as You Please.

"Honor Wine has historically been one of the most popular traditions with our guests," said Holly Wagstaff-Bellomo, Vice President of Marketing, Macaroni Grill. "Bringing back Honor Wine is part of our focused plan to continue to build an environment of warmth and generosity for our guests where they can relax and enjoy a delicious Italian meal with friends and family."

Honor Wine makes its reappearance just in time for the holidays, paired with another delicious tradition: a three-course meal on Thanksgiving to share in-restaurant with family and friends which includes soup or salad, turkey entrée with buttermilk mashed potatoes, sausage and savory apple stuffing, Calabrian candied carrots with bacon, apple cranberry chutney finished with decadent pumpkin pie with amaretto mascarpone creme. Restaurants encourage guests to call ahead for reservations for Thanksgiving Day.

Honor Wine is priced at just $6.99 per glass and the three-course Thanksgiving meal at $24.99 per person.

About Romano's Macaroni Grill

Romano's Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Macaroni Grill believes in an open kitchen that allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Named the No. 1 Italian Restaurant Chain in America by a Nation's Restaurant News consumer survey, Macaroni Grill has 93 company-owned locations in 25 states, plus 25 franchise locations in the U.S. and 9 other countries.

*Honor Wine is not offered where prohibited by applicable law.

