MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Quinto Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: QIT) ("Quinto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will start a drilling program on the Campo Largo gold project in Brazil. The Company may earn an interest of up to 100% in the project over a six-year period or earlier. Quinto will be the project operator during the earn-in period.

This initial drilling program consists of at least three shallow holes for a total of 300 metres. The objective is to verify prior historical results obtained in the area.

"Before committing larger sums to this project, we need to confirm the historical results," said Michael Curtis, President and CEO of Quinto. "If the drill results come back positive, we'll be ready to invest in the next phase of exploration work. We are eager to start working on what we believe could be a promising gold project."

The Company also wishes to announce that 1,000,000 stock options have been granted to directors pursuant to its stock option plan. Each stock option is exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of the grant.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by William H. Bird, Ph.D., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Quinto

Quinto Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: QIT) is a Canadian gold exploration company. It has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Campo Largo gold project in Brazil, and owns a 5% interest in the Monster Lake property (IAMGOLD: 50%/TomaGold: 45%) in Quebec, Canada.

