TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RVV)(OTCQB: RVVTF), a company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies and technologies for the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors, today announced that Mr. Bernie Doyle will join the Company as a Technical Advisor to support the development of the Company's proposed proprietary patient-focused program enabled by blockchain and artificial intelligence ("AI") dedicated to the medical cannabis sector.

"I am pleased that Bernie has joined Revive to assist with the development of our proposed patient-focused solution driven by blockchain and artificial intelligence, that will provide licensed producers of medical cannabis and healthcare professionals unique tools and authentic information to support their objective of giving the highest possible quality of care to patients," said Fabio Chianelli, President of Revive. "Bernie has significant experience and knowledge in the field of software and blockchain development and design. He will be instrumental in assisting Revive's initiatives in the development of a novel technology solutions to support our future medical cannabis products, healthcare professionals and licensed producers of medical cannabis."

"I am very excited to be a part of the Revive team as we work to develop a one-of-a-kind technology solution for the medical cannabis sector," said Bernie Doyle, Blockchain Technical Advisor for the Company. "I am pleased to utilize my expertise to pave the way for a proprietary blockchain technology solution that will ultimately drive the development and the use of novel, safe, consistent, and effective cannabinoid-based therapeutics."

The potential of a patient-focused program enabled by blockchain and AI technology for the medical cannabis sector is significant. Blockchain technology unlocks the potential to ensure the security of shared information, such as clinical data and user data throughout the product lifecycle, and allows for the potential of personalized care by enabling patients, healthcare professionals, researchers and licensed producers of medical cannabis to collaborate, to innovate and develop medical cannabis products in treating specific medical disorders, and to deploy individualized cannabis-based therapies based on authentic evidence of use of proprietary medical cannabis products, which is an important aspect of cannabis treatment due to the various cannabis strains and ratios that can be produced to provide optimal care to patients.

Bernie Doyle is a Certified Ethereum Blockchain Developer and owner of Refine Labs, a blockchain advisory, architecture and development company, and he is currently president of the Government Blockchain Association - Toronto chapter. With nearly 10 years of software development experience, Mr. Doyle has been also dedicated in delivering advanced educational presentations on ground-breaking software and cloud-based solutions, blockchain, distributed ledger technology and smart contracts for a number of sectors, including fintech and healthcare. Mr. Doyle is a thought leader in the field of blockchain and he is dedicated to being a leader in connecting and educating government, organizations, businesses and individuals about blockchain, and he is focused on developing novel uses of blockchain to a variety of sectors.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies and technologies for the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors. Additional information on Revive is available at www.ReviveThera.com.

