Work on the first phase of a planned 220 MW solar PV plant is underway in Myanmar, according to Basic Energy Corporation. The Filipino-based energy company is looking to acquire an up to 20% stake in the two EPC companies involved.

Under a filing with the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission, Basic Energy Corporation has announced the signing of a term sheet with Vintage Engineering Public Company Limited (VTE) of Thailand to acquire a minimum 12.5% stake in VTE subsidiaries, Vintage EPC Co. Ltd. and Vintage International Construction Co. (Vinter). There is an option to raise this to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...