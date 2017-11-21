

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company projects: net sales in the range of $9.40 - $9.80 billion; and earnings per share in the range of $1.60 - $1.70. The company noted that its fiscal 2018 guidance exclude the pending acquisition of Columbus Craft Meats, which is expected to close in December. Total sales are approximately $300 million and the transaction is expected to be 2-3 cents per share accretive to earnings in fiscal 2018.



The company reported fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $1.57, down 4% from $1.64, prior year. Sales were $9.2 billion, down 4%; organic net sales were up 3%.



Separately, Hormel Foods announced its Specialty Foods segment has been merged into its Grocery Products segment and will continue to be led by Luis Marconi, group vice president, Grocery Products. 'I am confident that the consolidation of these two segments will deliver revenue and cost synergies in all aspects of the business while continuing to deliver industry-leading growth,' said Jim Snee, CEO, Hormel Foods.



