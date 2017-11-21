Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: The Medicines Reported Better Than Expected Earnings Results

Research Desk Line-up: Nature's Sunshine Products Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, The Medicines' total net revenues decreased 55.1% to $16.87 million from $37.60 million in Q3 FY16, due to lower sales of the Company's marketed drug, Angiomax, as a result of a loss in its exclusivity and an increased generic competition. The total net revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $22 million.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net product revenues decreased 42% to $10.94 million from $18.84 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's royalty revenues decreased 68.4% to $5.94 million from $18.76 million in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, The Medicines' R&D expenses increased 94.8% to $45.84 million from $23.54 million in Q3 FY16, due to an increased investment in Inclisiran. During Q3 FY17, the Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased 31.6% to $47.20 million from $69.02 million in the third quarter of 2016. The decrease was due to lower headcount costs and changes to contingent purchase price during Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY17, The Medicines' operating loss was $85.77 million compared to an operating loss of $75.74 million in the comparable period of last year.

For the reported quarter, The Medicines' net loss was $30.18 million compared to a net loss of $86.26 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $0.42 compared to negative $1.23 in the corresponding period of last year. The adjusted net loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment charges, inventory adjustments, restructuring charges, charges associated with product discontinuance, milestone payments, changes in contingent purchase price, expenses incurred for certain transactions, non-cash interest expenses, gain on sale of assets, loss on repurchase of debt, and net loss tax adjustments.

For the reported quarter, The Medicines' adjusted net loss was $86.33 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $44.80 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was negative $1.19 compared to negative $0.64 in the same period of last year. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of negative $1.46.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, The Medicines' cash and cash equivalents decreased 69.2% to $166.73 million from $541.84 million as on December 31, 2016.

On August 28, 2017, The Medicines and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) announced new one-year safety and efficacy data from the ongoing Phase-II study, ORION-1, evaluating pipeline candidate, Inclisiran, for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. The new data reaffirmed the earlier results from the ORION-1 study, demonstrating significant reductions of LDL-C (low-density lipoprotein) or bad cholesterol at six months and one year.

On August 29, 2017, the Company announced that the FDA had granted an accelerated approval to Vabomere, a combination of meropenem and vaborbactam, for treating complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Monday, November 20, 2017, Medicines Co.'s stock price slightly declined 0.73% to end the day at $31.20. A total volume of 866.06 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $2.24 billion.

