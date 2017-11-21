Vascular Flow Technologies Forges Strategic Partnership With Biovic to Develop the New Avatar SLF' Vascular Graft

DUNDEE, Scotland, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vascular Flow Technologies, the medical device company who developed the proprietary Spiral Laminar Flow (SLF ') technology to re-establish natural blood flow for enhanced patient outcomes, today announces the successful conclusion of a strategic intellectual property out-licencing agreement with Biovic Sdn bhd.

Biovic are a Malaysian based high tech biomedical company focussed on meeting the needs of patients in developing medical communities with high quality, transformational products. Biovic's long term strategic plans are to become a globally competitive biomedical device company with sales into the US and other developed markets.

This strategic partnership will see VFT's Spiral Laminar Flow (SLF') technology used to enhance Biovic's existing AVATARePTFE Vascular Graft. VFT's SLF' technology is a unique and IP protected design which eliminates the turbulent blood flow seen in diseased vessels and standard prosthetic vascular grafts. By reintroducing the normal pattern of blood flow through the vessel, graft failure and complications for the patient are significantly reduced. The technology is built on an extensive base of evidence produced using CFD (models of fluid flow created with numerical analysis) and FEA (virtual modelling to problem solve potential stresses on vessel walls).

Craig Dunlop, General Manager of Vascular Flow Technologies, commented: "This is a very exciting opportunity for VFT and Biovic. Combining the superior clinical performance of VFT's SLF' technology with a high performance ePTFE graft, will disrupt the existing market with an enhanced ePTFE Vascular graft with unique new features and patient benefits."

VFT and Biovic will collaborate closely over the coming months to bring the Avatar SLF' graft to the market by Q2 2018.

This agreement underpins and validates VFT's revised business model of collaborative SLF' product development across multiple treatment areas including Peripheral Stents, Hybrid Stent Grafts and Haemodialysis Catheters. VFT continues to work with the key players in these sectors to apply SLF technology to existing products thereby addressing unmet patient and clinical needs. VFT's diverse new product pipeline is supported by 18 strong patent families.

About Vascular Flow Technologies

Vascular Flow Technologies is a leading innovator focused on the research and development of proprietary platform technology to improve blood flow in compromised or diseased blood vessels. Its patented Spiral Laminar Flow' (SLF' ) technology is the only clinically-proven design to replicate the distinctive singular spiral flow pattern of natural blood flow. The SLF' technology is used to create a longer lasting graft or stent, producing a better quality of life for the patient due to reduced vascular complications and improved longevity of the implant. VFT is a privately held company with headquarters in Dundee, UK. Further information is available at http://www.vascular-flow.com.

About Spiral Laminar Flow

Turbulent blood flow at the point where an endovascular implant joins with the blood vessel is a major cause of neointimal hyperplasia (excessive cell growth) which can result in vessel blockage. Spiral Laminar Flow' technology generates a spiral flow within the implant, reducing turbulence distally and in the case of bypass and AV access grafts has shown significant improvements in outcomes. Vascular Flow Technologies' SLF' technology is supported by numerous clinical studies and a significant patent array.



