

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) released earnings for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $1.46 billion, or $1.07 per share. This was down from $1.56 billion, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $7.05 billion. This was down from $7.35 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.46 Bln. vs. $1.56 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $1.12 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q2): $7.05 Bln vs. $7.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.1%



