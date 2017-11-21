THE WOODLANDS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (the Company) (OTC PINK: OCSY) today released for its shareholders the marketing strategy for the monetization of its leading edge cyber security platform developed for the medical sector.

The initial rollout will focus on marketing to health care networks in the Greater Houston area which is made up of over 40+ hospitals. Each facility represents $20,000 per initial Cyber Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) and then monthly recurring revenue of $15,000 - $25,000. The marketing efforts will initially rely heavily on the associations and affiliations of the Company's Board of Advisors and then continue to grow through aggressive marketing and development of strategic alliances. The Company will be presenting to a number of the key decision makers of these networks in the very near future with the main message of highlighting the results of its first CVA and the potential catastrophic losses a cyber breach can cause including the financial liability for the institution and its directors.

"As I previously stated, hospital executives and board members cannot bury their heads in the sand and ignore the threat of a cyber breach. They must be made aware of the potential losses a cyber breach represents and take the necessary steps to protect their institution and their patients," stated Michael T. Rutherford, CEO of Optium Cyber Systems. "They must be proactive and address the threat of a cyber infiltration. The first step in this process is to identify the vulnerabilities in their IT environment by performing a CVA," continued Mr. Rutherford.

"The results of our first CVAs speak for themselves. Directors and decisions making the decisions need to realize the need to take note that our platform delivers on its promise," stated George M. Rutherford, President of Optium Cyber Systems. "Ignoring the threat of a cyber breach not only put patients in harm's way but also opens the door to financial damages to institution and key decision makers," continued Mr. Rutherford., "We are now in the position that we should become exponential in our growth with a proven product such as OCSI has presented into the market".

"For years we have had studies put out by industry experts related to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act's security rules, but now we have a comprehensive Healthcare Cyber Vulnerability Assessment specifically designed to help protect hospitals from cyber criminals. Executives and decision makers of these facilities should sit up and take notice," commented Mr. Mark R. Anderson, a former Chief Information Officer with 5 multi-Hospital Chains and a current member of the Board of Advisors for Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

About Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

OCSI has developed a proprietary process to analyze, identify and address cyber security vulnerabilities in an organization's critical IT infrastructure which is scalable to any size organization in any industry. OCSI has recently launched in the health care sector, focusing on protecting health care facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and doctor's offices from cyberthreats such as the manipulation of medical devices or theft of patient records. OCSI is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol "OCSY".

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Investor Relations

Ten Associates LLC

11529 N. 120th St.

Scottsdale, Arizona

85259 USA

Telephone: 480-326-8577

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com



Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

8350 Ashlane Way, Suite 104

The Woodlands, Texas

77382 USA

Telephone: 936-559-7407

Web: www.optiumcyber.com

Email: info@optiumcyber.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OCSI4INVESTOR

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OCSI4INVESTOR



