

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported a profit for first quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $417 million, or $0.92 per share. This was down from $486 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $2.16 billion. This was down from $2.20 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $417 Mln. vs. $486 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.92 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.02



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX