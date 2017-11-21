

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's gift to the American people for Christmas this year is 'a huge tax cut.'



'We're going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas - hopefully that will be a great, big, beautiful Christmas present,' the President told reporters before a Cabinet meeting on Monday.



Trump congratulated the House of Representatives for passing the tax cut bill last week, and expressed hope that 'the Senate will do the same very soon'. The House approved the House Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Thursday that reduces corporate and personal taxes by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade.



All Democrats and 13 Republicans voted against it. The tax battle now turns to the Senate, where the Bill will be presented with an amendment that repeals Obamacare's individual mandate.



'With the Democrats giving us no votes for tax cuts, for purely political reasons, it will be up to the Republicans to come through for America, Trump said, terming the Opposition lawmakers 'obstructionists.'



He pledged that the Republican tax plan will bring urgent relief to hardworking families. 'We'll reduce rates, increase the amount of income taxed at a rate of zero, expand the Child Tax Credit, and simplify taxes as most family will be able to file on a single sheet of paper'.



Trump said that the United States will go from being one of the highest-taxed nations in the world to one of the lowest-taxed nations. Corporate rate will be reduced to 20 percent, which will make US competitive again, and companies won't be leaving the country. 'Finally, our tax plan will return trillions of dollars in wealth to our shores so that companies can invest in America again'.



At the same time, the administration is working to reduce wasteful government spending. White House Budget director Mick Mulvaney is working with the Cabinet to find taxpayer savings in every department.



Trump said after taxes, his government's next focus will be on health care, infrastructure, and welfare reform.



