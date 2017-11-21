Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report:Ensco Reported Better than Expected Results

Research Desk Line-up: Helmerich & Payne Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Ensco PLC (NYSE: ESV), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ESV, following the Company's announcement of its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 25, 2017. The offshore contract drilling services Company's revenue and earnings declined on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on November 16, 2017, its financial results for Q4 FY17. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Helmerich & Payne when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on ESV; also brushing on HP. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ESV

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HP

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Ensco's revenues were $460 million, down 16% compared to $548 million in Q3 2016, primarily due to fewer rig operating days and a decline in the average day rate for the fleet to $166,000 from $184,000 in the year-ago same period. The Company's revenue numbers were ahead of analysts' expectations of $449.9 million.

For Q3 2017, Ensco's contract drilling expense declined to $286 million from $298 million in Q3 2016, attributed to disciplined cost management including more efficient stacking of rigs, savings from fleet rationalization and lower support costs. The Company's depreciation expense of $108 million in the reported quarter was consistent with the year-ago comparable period. Ensco's general and administrative (G&A) expense increased to $30 million in Q3 2017 from $25 million in Q3 2016 due to transaction costs related to the acquisition of Atwood.

Ensco reported a loss of $25.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for Q3 2017 compared to earnings of $85.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in Q3 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included $6 million, or $0.02 per share of transaction costs, related to the acquisition of Atwood Oceanics and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of discrete tax expense. On an adjusted basis, Ensco's adjusted loss from continuing operations was $0.05 per share in the reported quarter compared to earnings of $0.21 per share in the year-earlier same quarter. The Company's results were better than Wall Street's expectations for a loss of $0.12 per share.

Ensco's Segment Highlights

During Q3 2017, the Company's floater revenues were $292 million compared to $319 million in Q3 2016. The segment's revenues decreased primarily due to a decline in reported utilization to 46% from 48% in the year-ago corresponding period and a decline in the average day rate to $334,000 from $353,000 in Q3 2016. Adjusted for uncontracted rigs and planned downtime, operational utilization was 99.6% up from 98.9% in the prior year's same quarter. The segment's contract drilling expense declined to $139 million in Q3 2017 from $154 million in Q3 2016, primarily due to more efficient stacking of rigs and lower support costs.

For Q3 2017, the Jackup's revenues were $153 million compared to $214 million in Q3 2016, due to fewer rig operating days and a decline in the average day rate to $88,000 from $109,000 in Q3 2016. The segment's reported utilization increased to 60% from 55% in the prior year's same quarter due to the retirement of several jackups. Adjusted for uncontracted rigs and planned downtime, operational utilization was 99.3% up from 98.9% in Q3 2016. The segment's contract drilling expense of $133 million, consistent on a y-o-y basis, as higher contract preparation costs were offset by savings from fleet rationalization and lower support costs.

During Q3 2017 the managed drilling rigs' revenues of $15 million were equal to the prior-year's same period. The segment's contract drilling expense increased to $14 million in the reported quarter from $11 million in the year-ago comparable period primarily due to a higher allocation of support costs following a reduction in the size of the fleet.

Pro-forma Financial Position

After completing the acquisition of Atwood and extending Ensco's revolving credit facility, the Company's pro-forma financial position as of 30 September 2017 reflected the following:

$3.2 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities and 2.9 billion of liquidity;

Ensco had $0.9 billion of cash and short-term investments and $2.0 billion available in revolving credit facility;

the Company did not have any debt maturities until Q2 2019 and less than $1.0 billion of debt maturing before 2024, $4.7 billion of long-term debt;

Ensco's net debt-to-capital ratio of 30%.

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 20, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $5.40, marginally down0.92% from its previous closing price of $5.45. A total volume of 11.57 million shares have exchanged hands. Ensco's stock price surged5.47% in the last one month and 23.85% in the past three months. The stock is trading has a dividend yield of 0.74%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.33 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily