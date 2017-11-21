Alligator Bioscience AB presents at Redeye Life Science Seminar 24 November 2017

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 21,2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based pharmaceuticals for tumor-directed immunotherapy, presents the company at Redeye Life Science Seminar on Friday 24 November (10:15 am CET) at Haymarket in Stockholm, Sweden. The presentation can be followed in real-time at www.redeye.se.

The presentation will also be accessible after the event at www.redeye.se and on the companypage at Redeye Universe (www.redeye.se/company/alligator-bioscience).

For further information:

Cecilia Hofvander

Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +46-46-286-44-95

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above,at 1:30 p.m. CET on 21 November 2017.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527) and novel research candidates. ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 45 employees. For more information, please visitwww.alligatorbioscience.com.

