

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) lowered its earnings outlook for fiscal 2018, but affirmed its forecast for full-year sales.



Campbell Soup said that the change in guidance for full-year adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share is due primarily to its gross margin performance in the first-quarter and revised outlook for the balance of the fiscal year.



For fiscal 2018, Campbell Soup now expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or adjusted EBIT to change by negative 4 to negative 2 percent, and adjusted earnings per share to change by negative 3 to negative 1 percent, or $2.95 to $3.02 per share.



However, the company affirmed its outlook for full-year sales to change by negative 2 percent to flat.



Earlier, Campbell Soup projected full-year EBIT to change by negative 1 percent to positive 1 percent, and adjusted earnings per share to change by 0 percent to 2 percent, or $3.04 to $3.11 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.05 per share on sales of $7.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



