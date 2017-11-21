Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 21/11/2017 / 20:00 UTC+8 *CNIT Won the Best Business Model Innovation Award* SHENZHEN, China, November 21, 2017 - China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNIT), a provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, announced that it has received the Best Business Model Innovation Award from the committee of the 9th China (International) Commercial Display System Industry Leaders Summit in Kempinski Hotel, Shenzhen. The 9th China (International) Commercial Display System Industry Leaders Summit is co-hosted by China Commercial Display System Industry Alliance and Shenzhen Commercial Display System Industry Promotion Association. During this summit, representatives from industry, media, companies, academies and investment institutions discussed current challenges and opportunities in the commercial display industry. The innovated sharing model of Taoping Alliance, an arena disrupter in new media, won the Best Business Model Innovation Award in the competition of Chinese commercial display brand value and innovative application. Taoping Alliance is a new media operating organization founded by CNIT and Shenzhen Taoping New-Media Technology Limited. Mr. Zhixiong Huang, COO of CNIT, stated: "as the first life scene media company in the commercial display system industry, we are honored and grateful to receive this award. This is the prize for Taoping's strategy and hard work within this year." *About China Information Technology, Inc.* China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com [1]. *Safe Harbor Statement* This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov [2]). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. For further information, please contact: China Information Technology, Inc. Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@chinacnit.com http://www.chinacnit.com [3] or Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC Tel: +1(646)-801-2803 Email: cnit@dgipl.com 21/11/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0a8d7ae4bf54f5cd5068fe01f0a94d55&application_id=631241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f32024f875e3039b760b5481b2091dbc&application_id=631241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80802932106c11dd3df0c280e1499d41&application_id=631241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

