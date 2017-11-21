Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has launched their recent list blog on the top five energy industry trends that are transforming the energy industry.

Globally, the energy industry faces a complex challenge of managing revenue recession while meeting the demands of its technology-conscious consumers. Awareness about the energy market trends and forecasts can help businesses in the energy sector to maximize income and increase the efficiency of project paybacks.

According to the energy industry experts at Infiniti, "Power supply has become even more convenient and easily accessible for customers due to the adoption of latest technologies by energy industry stakeholders."

Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company with a global presence offering market intelligence to help analyze competitive activity, seeing beyond market disruptions, and developing intelligent business strategies. Here are three of five energy industry trends that you need to watch out for to boost your revenues.

Top 3 Energy Industry Trends

Distributed generation: Power generation through solar panels mounted on rooftops, gas-fired combined heat, power plants and conventional diesel-based generators are popular in today's scenario

The dependency on natural gas is expected to grow. And the demand for coal is likely to reduce in the energy industry due to sustainability challenges

The prices for renewable energy sources are gradually falling, which will influence the fast growth and demand for renewable sources

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

