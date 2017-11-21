Mutanga is GoviEx's Second Large-Scale, Mine-Permitted Project in Africa Positioned for Development

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") announced today that it has completed a National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Mutanga Uranium Project ("Mutanga Project") in Zambia, which evaluates the economic and technical viability of a large-scale uranium project with low-capital costs and low-operating costs.

Highlights of the PEA include the following:

The Mutanga Project consists of three contiguous, fully-permitted mining licences.

The project development plan envisions an average annual production rate of 2.4 million pounds of U 3 O 8 yellowcake over an initial 11-year mine life, with an 88% ultimate uranium recovery rate.

Initial capital costs are estimated at US$123 million, with estimated cash operating costs of US$31.1/lb U 3 O 8 , excluding royalties. Total life-of-mine ("LoM") costs are forecast at US$37.9/lb U 3 O 8 .

The PEA is based on Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 15 million pounds (Mlb) U 3 O 8 and 45 Mlb of Inferred Mineral Resources.

At a long-term uranium price of US$58/lb U 3 O 8 , the base case project economics for this project are positive, and indicate an after-tax net present value of US$112 million (at 8% discount rate) with an internal rate of return (IRR) of 25% and total life-of-mine net free cash of US$268 million.

Govind Friedland, GoviEx Executive Chairman, commented, "We are pleased by the encouraging results of this PEA. GoviEx now has two mine-permitted projects - Madaouela in Niger and Mutanga in Zambia - and we can clearly see the economic potential for both of these projects to be developed when uranium prices rise, as expected, as a result of the looming supply deficit forecast later this decade. Madaouela and Mutanga each have the potential to produce more than 2.4 million lbs U 3 O 8 per annum steady state, with total life-of-mine costs less than US$38/lb U 3 O 8 and no shortage of exploration potential to possibly expand the mineral resources."

The PEA was prepared for GoviEx by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited ("SRK") and the technical report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Mutanga Uranium Project in Zambia", will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the GoviEx website at www.goviex.com within 45 days.

The PEA is considered preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have not yet demonstrated economic viability. Due to the uncertainty that may be attached to Inferred Mineral Resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource as a result of continued exploration or Mineral Reserves once economic considerations are applied; therefore, there is no certainty that the production profile concluded in the PEA will be realized.

Introduction

The PEA evaluated the economic and technical viability of the Mutanga Project in the southern province of the Republic of Zambia, near the town of Siavonga. GoviEx holds several contiguous mining and prospecting licences acquired from Denison Mines Corp. and African Energy Resources Ltd. that are grouped as the Mutanga Project.

Geology

The Mutanga Project area is situated within the Karoo Supergroup, which is a thick, terrestrial sedimentary strata, widespread across much of southern Africa. The Karoo Supergroup consists of the three formations within the Lower Karoo and four formations within the Upper Karoo. There are at least six regional depositional sequences that broadly reflect synchronous episodes of basin subsidence and climate change. Many of the Karoo rift basins contain sandstone-hosted uranium mineral deposits; these deposits are more typically found within the Upper Karoo.

The geology at the Mutanga Project consists entirely of Escarpment Grit, ranging from thick, coarse conglomerate beds to thinly-bedded or cross-bedded fine- to medium-grained sandstones. Thin bands of shale and mudstone are intercalated in the sequence. Below the grits are well-developed calcareous shale and siltstone layers. Uranium mineralization occurs at the interface between siltstones and sandstones at redox boundaries.

Mineral Resources

The Mutanga Project contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 318 ppm U 3 O 8 , containing 15 million pounds of U 3 O 8 , and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 74.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 273 ppm U 3 O 8 , containing 45 million pounds of U 3 O 8 in six deposits located over a 65-kilometre strike. The mineral resource estimate was determined by SRK and was based on information provided in previous studies, shown in Table 1. The location of the deposits is shown in Figure 1.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate1, Mutanga Uranium Project, Zambia, SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. - November 20, 2017

Deposit Category Tonnes (Mt) U 3 O 8 Grade (ppm) U 3 O 8 Mlb Mutanga2 Measured 1.9 481 2.0 Indicated 8.4 314 5.8 Inferred 7.2 206 3.3 Dibwe2 Inferred 17.0 239 9.0 Dibwe East2 Inferred 43.1 304 28.9 Gwabe3 Measured 1.3 237 0.7 Indicated 3.6 313 2.5 Inferred 0.7 178 0.3 Njame3 Measured 2.7 350 2.1 Indicated 3.7 252 2.1 Inferred 2.1 225 1.1 Njame South3 Inferred 4.4 250 2.4 Sub-total Measured 5.9 366 4.8 Sub-total Indicated 15.7 299 10.4 Measured and Indicated 21.6 317.5 15.1 Inferred 74.6 273.0 44.9

1 Mineral Resources have not been constrained by pit shells; however, almost all of the mineralization occurs within 125 metres of surface with uranium grades which are, in general, considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction by open pit mining.



2 The cut-off grade used for reporting the Mineral Resource is 100 ppm U 3 O 8 , which is applied directly to block model cells.



3 No U 3 O 8 ppm cut-off is applied to block model cells for reporting the Mineral Resource. However, the outer limits block model was constrained within a 100 ppm U 3 O 8 wireframe used for geological modelling.

No Mineral Reserves have yet been determined for the Mutanga Project.

Figure 1: Location of Named Prospects in the Mutanga Project