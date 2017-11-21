

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) reported earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $239.9 million, or $1.01 per share. This was higher than $171.6 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $5.32 billion. This was up from $5.00 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $239.9 Mln. vs. $171.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $5.32 Bln vs. $5.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.32 - $6.43 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.64 - $4.73 Full year revenue guidance: $22.20 - $22.31 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX