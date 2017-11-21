Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: The Owner of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works has a Dividend Yield of 4.89%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 22, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 21, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On November 10, 2017, L Brands announced the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on December 08, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2017.

L Brands' indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.89%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield for the Services sector of 1.99%. This is the Company's 172nd consecutive quarterly dividend.

Dividend Insights

L Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 77.2%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.77 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, L Brands is forecasted to report earnings of $9.63 for the next year, which is more than four times the Company's annualized dividend of $2.40 per share.

As of October 28, 2017, L Brands' cash and cash equivalents totaled $734.91 million compared to $654.05 million as on October 29, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for L Brands

On November 15, 2017, L Brands reported net sales of $2.62 billion for Q3 2017, an increase of 1%, compared to net sales of $2.58 billion for the quarter ended October 29, 2016. The Company's comparable sales decreased 1% for the reported quarter.

L Brands' earnings per share for Q3 2017, decreased 29% to $0.30 compared to $0.42 for Q3 2016. The Company's reported quarter operating income decreased 18% to $231.7 million compared to $283.6 million last year, and net income was $86.0 million compared to $121.6 million last year.

About L Brands

L Brands operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty, and personal care products, and accessories. The Company operates 3,087 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, and its brands are sold in more than 800 additional franchised locations worldwide.

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 20, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $50.06, marginally down 0.83% from its previous closing price of $50.48. A total volume of 3.44 million shares have exchanged hands. L Brands' stock price soared 14.42% in the last one month and 36.25% in the past three months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 15.27 and has a dividend yield of 4.79%. The stock currently has a market cap of $13.83 billion.

