DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- SPYR, INC. (OTC PINK: SPYR), a holding company with a wholly owned subsidiary in the mobile game & app development and publishing industry, today announced that it has signed an important licensing agreement with a major television network that will allow SPYR to publish its first idle tapper game, which is already under development by Reset Studios, using intellectual property (IP) from a popular television series on the network.

SPYR previously announced a publishing agreement with Reset Studios (https://ir.spyr.com/press-releases/detail/196/spyr-signs-multi-game-publishing-deal), a developer that SPYR will soon be launching a new idle tapper game with, utilizing and leveraging Reset's extensive experience in the role playing game (RPG) genre.

Subject to coordinating publicity with the network, and obtaining the network's prior approval, SPYR will be identifying the licensed IP and television network as soon as it is contractually permitted to do so.

Mike Turner, SPYR's VP of Strategic Partnerships states, "Everyone at SPYR is very excited to announce that we have secured a desirable IP license from this very popular TV series for our first game with Reset Studios. The IP is supported by a very broad and active fan base numbering in the tens of millions, who we believe will add to the overall success of the game. With the addition of this game, SPYR brings another quality title and new game genre into our portfolio. The tapper/idle game genre is currently experiencing a lot of success and growth in the gaming industry these days; so, this is exactly the kind of game we should be publishing, and I am excited for fans and gamers to see what we have been working on."

SPYR anticipates that the game will be in the hands of gamers by the end of this year or early in 2018.

About SPYR

SPYR, INC. is a holding company that through its wholly owned subsidiary SPYR APPS, LLC, is engaged in mobile application and game publishing and development. The Company is currently exploring opportunities for additional acquisitions in these and other verticals, including mobile application and game development, in order to expand its holdings, to drive and increase revenue and to generate profits and build value for shareholders.

