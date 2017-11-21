ISELIN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- TDK Corporation today announced the new MnZn-based PC200 ferrite material, which is characterized by low losses at high frequencies. It was developed specifically for power supplies and frequency converters that operate with fast-switching power semiconductors on a GaN basis. The new material is optimized for a frequency range from 700 kHz to 4 MHz. Its maximum transmissible power is reached at a switching frequency of 1.8 MHz to 2 MHz and an operating temperature of 100 degrees C. The ferrite material's Curie temperature is in excess of 250 degrees C.

The PC200 ferrite material is particularly suitable for transformers based on ring core or planar topologies. The new material is available in ER, EFD, ELP, EQ, I and RM cores. The outstanding properties of this material will enable considerably more compact power supplies to be designed in future. At the same time, its efficiency is improved due to the low losses of the ferrite material, which is why the use of PC200 contributes to significantly greater energy savings.

Main applications

Transformers in power supplies and converters that operate with fast-switching power semiconductors on a GaN basis

Main features and benefits

Low power dissipation in the frequency range from 700 kHz to 4 MHz; maximum transmissible power at 1.8 MHz to 2 MHz

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes passive components, such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites and inductors, high-frequency products, and piezo and protection components, as well as sensors and sensor systems and power supplies. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK's further main product groups include magnetic application products, energy devices, and flash memory application devices. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2017, TDK posted total sales of USD 10.5 billion and employed about 100,000 people worldwide.

