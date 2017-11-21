ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, proudly announces the release of its 3rd quarter financials on November 20, 2017.

In the first filing following the acquisition and creation of Ugopherservices, the Company reported earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2017 of $4,471,626 compared to $45,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. In addition, the Company's total liabilities and stockholder's equity rose from $18,543 for the period ended December 31, 2016 (audited) to $9,380,486 for the period ended September 30, 2017.

Gopher CEO Greg Bauer commented, "We have made significant progress since the acquisition, as evidenced by our filing, and I look forward to our future development."

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit - http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/.

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

GOPH disclosure: More info: SEC link /technology abstract:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Greg Bauer

CEO

Gopher Protocol Inc.

VM Only 888-685-7336

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



