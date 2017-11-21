Former Vaxxinova executive Attila von Hankó joins as managing director.

Kincannon Reed, the leading global retained search firm serving the agribusiness, food, and life sciences sectors, announced the addition of Attila von Hankó as managing director, further enlarging the firm's team of animal health industry veterans. Von Hankó will be based in Bremen, Germany, where he will focus on senior executive recruitments for animal health clients across Europe and Asia.

Von Hankó's 30-year career includes significant global expertise in strategic and operational development for companies focused on research and development, manufacturing, sales, and marketing of veterinary vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and feed additives for livestock, aquaculture, and companion animals. Before transitioning to the animal health sector, von Hankó spent 10 years in the chemical industry. He has held senior executive, board, and advisory positions in China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Taiwan, and Vietnam for companies that include Hoechst, Intervet, Schering-Plough, and Vaxxinova. He most recently served as strategic advisor for Vaxxinova International BV, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

"Attila's extensive leadership background, network, and expertise in animal health will be invaluable to our clients and to our firm," said Kincannon Reed CEO Greg Duerksen. "He brings the deep sector expertise and executive understanding that Kincannon Reed employs on our clients' behalf. His knowledge of the animal health value chain, the companies within it, and the players responsible for its successes are essential in identifying and recruiting the superior leaders our clients have come to expect from Kincannon Reed."

"The global animal health market is growing rapidly, driven by technological advancements in veterinary care and the emergence of veterinary health information systems that enable better identification and prevention of emerging viruses and pathogens," said Michael Whitney, Kincannon Reed's managing director for Europe. "With Attila and the other key animal health industry veterans on our team, we are well positioned to serve clients in this burgeoning sector."

Attila holds a postgraduate degree in management from the European School of Management and Technology, Berlin, Germany, and the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, USA. He is fluent in German and English, and proficient in Spanish, Mandarin, and Japanese.

About Kincannon Reed

Kincannon Reed is the only retained executive search firm focused exclusively on the food, agribusiness, and life sciences sectors. Founded in 1981, the company serves clients throughout the world from locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. The firm's motto is "We recruit leaders for organizations that feed the world and keep it healthy." For more information, visit www.KRsearch.com.

