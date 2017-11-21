Halos will release CatDrive, a new generation storage device

Store your private data in one secure place. 1TB, multi-users to share, no monthly fees.

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Halos AI Inc. unveiled its flagship product "CatDrive" which will be crowdfunding on Indiegogo on 21st Nov. As the most secure wireless external hard drive, CatDrive is safer than the cloud and even smarter than mobile hard drives.It astonishingly enables users to be masters of their own data and to store and share digital content safely and freely.

Except the functions such as centralized storage and on-the-go access, CatDrive also let you experience the safe and easy store.

5 advanced technologies guarantee. Local-storage, shockproof HDD, independent accounts with private spaces and auto backup. Multiple users. Every userhas their own account and space and it is invisible to others. Private share circle. Members of CatDrive share fileswithout limits, real-time notifications and the shared content will never expire. Photo Roll. Organize and display photos in a stunning way.

CatDrive's state-of-the-art hardware configuration and craftsmanship:

Professional-level Marvell dual-core storage chip. Ultra-silent cooling system guarantees stable operation. Gigabit Ethernet port ensures faster and stabler transfer. A shockproof 2.5-inch HDD that of 1TB capacity and holds 630,000 photos. State-of-the-art craftsmanship. Rubber sandblasting surface and high-gloss technology is applied.

Simple installation with only three steps.

Connect CatDrive to your router and plug into power outlet. Search "CatDrive" and download from Google Play or App Store . Bind CatDrive with "CatDrive App" on the same WLAN.

Cloud services offer all sorts of convenient benefits, but personal information exposure is a problem with CatDrive data is secured and there are no additional fees.

Indiegogo link:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/catdrive-most-secure-wireless-external-hard-drive/

About Halos AI

Halos AI Inc. is an innovative technology company dedicated to providing state-of-the-art intelligent storage products and the best services for individuals and families. Through the Internet, hardware and AI technologies, it enhances the value of private data, allowing photos, videos and files to be organized in perfect order and to be accessible to users to be saved and shared anytime.

For more information, please visitwww.halos.co

