Carillon Tower Expands Investment Capabilities As A Multi-Boutique Asset Manager

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Carillon Tower Advisers, a global multi-boutique asset-management firm, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of equity asset manager Scout Investments and its division, institutional fixed-income specialist Reams Asset Management. These firms join the Carillon Tower Advisers family of affiliate partners, which includes ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments and Eagle Asset Management. The firms' combined assets under management and advisement are in excess of $64 billion.* The agreement for the acquisition was announced on April 20, 2017.

The existing teams of investment professionals will continue to manage all investment strategies.

"Carillon Tower provides institutions, consultants and sophisticated investors with highly respected investment talent that is accessible and relevant," said Cooper Abbott, CFA, chairman and president of Carillon Tower. "Scout and Reams have well-established management teams with accomplished long-term track records. These teams share our strong commitment to a client-first focus and the core beliefs that drive our investment culture: that independent investment boutiques can lead to better ideas and active management can lead to better long-term outcomes."

"With Scout and Reams, Carillon Tower has expanded its lineup of demonstrated, experienced investment teams and strategies, building on our ability to develop innovative, customized and client-centered investment solutions," he added.

"Carillon Tower is a partner that will collaborate with us to provide exceptional service to our clients," said Andy Iseman, chief executive officer of Scout Investments. "Our distribution was immediately enhanced as a result of the acquisition." Carillon Tower will distribute Scout and Reams products worldwide.

"Scout and Reams provide a great complement to our existing lineup of affiliated specialty asset managers and investment teams," said Court James, executive vice president of Carillon Tower. "I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our partners and investors."

Carillon Tower's affiliate partners continue to maintain their distinct brands, values and cultures. These investment teams share a strong client-first focus and goal of striving to seek superior, risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles for their clients.

About Carillon Tower Advisers

Carillon Tower Advisers is a multi-boutique asset-management company dedicated to providing clients customized solutions while seeking to provide strong investment results through our affiliated specialty managers. Together with our partner affiliates - ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management and Scout Investments - we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through a number of vehicles.

Partners in asset management.

Discover the forward-thinking, global approach Carillon Tower Advisers and our affiliates employ in delivering value to our clients: carillontower.com.

* As of Sept. 30, 2017, assets under advisement (AUA) include discretionary and non-discretionary assets of Carillon Tower Advisers and its affiliated entities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607747/Carillon_Tower_Advisers_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607745/Carillon_Tower_Advisers_Scout_Affiliate_of_CTA_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607746/CTA_Reams_Asset_Management_Logo.jpg