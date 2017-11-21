QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) is proud to announce that Utility Partners, LLC ("UP"), its business line providing operation and maintenance services ("O&M") in the United States, recently renewed an operation and maintenance contract and extended the duration of an existing municipal project, totalling $14.2 M, which brings the Corporation's O&M business backlog to $61.9 M, excluding the projects sales backlog.

Utility Partners renewed a municipal O&M contract in the State of Mississippi, for an additional four (4) years. In that same State, UP also extended the duration of an existing project for an additional year.

"Utility Partners has been working with these two municipal clients for over 10 years. They have chosen to continue working with our team because, over the years, we have demonstrated to them our expertise, our rigor and our prompt response when a problem arises. It is thanks to the good relationships we have with all our customers that they decided to renew or extend their operation and maintenance contract with UP", stated Bill Douglass, Vice-President of the Operation & Maintenance division of H2O Innovation and Managing Director of Utility Partners.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

About Utility Partners

Utility Partners operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment plants, distribution equipment and other water utilities for all of its municipal customers. It currently employs 360 employees for the operation of thirty-nine (39) utilities in seven (7) US states, mainly on the US Gulf coast, Southeast, Northeast (New England) and the West Coast. For more information, visit www.utilitypartnersllc.com.

