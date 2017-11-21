Global cumulative storage deployment will double six times between 2017 and 2030 to reach 125 GW/305 GWh, with as much as $103 billion pouring into the sector, finds new report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Emerging as a crucial source of flexibility instrumental in integrating renewable energy into the electricity grid, energy storage, both utility-scale and behind-the-meter, is set to attract massive investments by 2030.

A total amount of $103 billion will be spread roughly equally across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, reads the new report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) titled "Energy Storage Forecast, 2017-2030?, comparing the storage market's expected growth to the major ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...