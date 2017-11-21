Africa GreenTec, alongside the German Investment and Development Company (DEG) and the International Climate Initiative, have installed a solar-plus-storage container in the Taboua region.

German renewable energy start-up, Africa GreenTec has announced the commissioning of its first solar container in the Taboua region of Niger. The container consists of a mobile 41 kW PV installation and 60 kW of battery storage, which can provide off grid power to the residents of the town of Amaloud Nomade.

In addition to challenging conditions on the ground, which hindered the delivery and installation of the 40-foot solar container, Africa GreenTec also had to contend with scorching daytime temperatures, which can reach upwards of 45°C, said founder and CEO, Torsten Schreiber.

The container features solar modules mounted on wings, which can extend out to 150 meters. The advantage of the container system is that all valuable components are mobile and can be quickly secured, from bad ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...