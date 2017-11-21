Ethereum Coin Is on the Verge of an Epic BreakoutThe insatiable appetite for cryptocurrencies is actually quite astonishing, and the mere fact that Bitcoin continues to defy the laws of gravity is a testament to this.I am focusing on ETH now because I have reason to believe that the current appetite for cryptocurrencies is going to increase, and it will trigger a frenzy of buying that will take Ethereum coin to mind-blowing heights.These beliefs are centered around the price action on the Ethereum coin price chart and the technical price pattern that is currently in development.Examining a price chart is known as technical.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...