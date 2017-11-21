Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market is Likely to Experience Sustainable Growth Over the Next Five Years and Reach $497.1 Million in 2022, Composite-based Pressure Bulkhead is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

DETROIT, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet), by Platform Type (B737, B747, B777, B787, B737Max, B777x, A320 Family, A330/A340, A350XWB, A380, A320 neo, A330 neo, E175, C Series, and Others), by Material Type (Metal and Composites), by Shape Type (Flat and Curved), by Manufacturing Process Type (Sheet Stamping, Resin Infusion Process, and Prepreg Layup), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aerospace pressure bulkheads market over the period 2011 to 2022. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Pressure Bulkheads Market in the Global AerospaceIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market offers sustainable growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $497.1 million in 2022. The author of the report stated that increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries to support rising global passenger and freight traffic, increasing demand for composite pressure bulkheads, high focus on passenger safety, and advancement in technology are the key drivers of the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market.

The research's findings suggest that narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain thelargest aircraft segment of the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, whereas wide-body aircraft is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and freight traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for pressure bulkheads in the segment.

Based on material type, metal-based pressure bulkhead is expected to remain the largest segment of the global aerospace pressure bulkhead market during the forecast period, whereas composite-based pressure bulkhead is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period. There has been an incessant replacement of metal based pressure bulkheads with composite ones, owing to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight.

In terms of shape type, flat pressure bulkhead is expected to remain the largest segment of the global market during the forecast period. Flat pressure bulkhead is usually found at the front location of an aircraft; however, it has also been found at the rear location of few aircraft, such as B737, with an aim to increase the interior space.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aerospace pressure bulkheads market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. The higher growth of aerospace pressure bulkhead in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).

Major aerospace pressure bulkhead manufacturers globally are Airbus Group, Bombardier Inc., Spirit Aerosystems GmbH, RUAG Holding AG, Aernnova Aerospace S.A., Premium AEROTEC GmbH, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Development of lightweight pressure bulkheads, collaboration with OEMs, and formation of long-term contracts are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report has segmented the aerospace pressure bulkheads market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Business Jet

Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Platform Type:

B737

B747

B777

B787

B737 Max

B777X

A320 Family

A330 / A340

A350 XWB

A380

A320 neo

A330 neo

E 175

C Series

Others

Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Material Type

Metal

Composites

Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by ShapeType

Flat Pressure Bulkheads

Curved Pressure Bulkheads

Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Manufacturing ProcessType

Sheet Stamping Process

Resin Infusion Process

Prepreg Layup Process

Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

