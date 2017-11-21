Oldest Timeshare Brokers in Europe, Travel and Leisure Group Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary in Style

SUDBURY, England, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Travel and Leisure Group, Europe's longest-running timeshare resale broker, recently celebrated the company's 25th anniversary. Founded in 1992 by business partners Maria Mills-Farinas and John Hepplewhite, the company has since gone from strength to strength. From humble beginnings to an industry-wide reputation for excellence, Travel and Leisure Group is a trusted entity in the world of pre-owned timeshare.

Celebrating the company's anniversary was of particular importance this year, its 25th year in business. Of the celebration, Managing Director Ms Mills-Farinas says, "While we have company outings each year around Christmas, all of us agreed that this year's celebration should be something really special. 25 years is a big milestone for us, and one that we didn't want to pass unrecognised."

The celebrations were special indeed. An evening of entertainment in celebration of the big anniversary took place in London. Travel and Leisure Group attended a Halloween Ball at Circus in Covent Garden - a restaurant boasting a fusion of a circus theme, fine food and bar. All decked out in fancy dress, the team sat at the stage table and came together to enjoy a pan-Asian meal, and entertainment from trapeze artists and contortionists on the table. The restaurant provided the perfect place to sit and reminisce about 25 years spent in industry helping people sell their timeshare.

"It was a great opportunity for everyone to get together, dress up, have some fun, and celebrate our 25th anniversary in business," says Conveyancing Manager John Pearce. "With fancy dress being an entry requirement of the venue, the staff really went all-out to make it a memorable night - even the Managing Directors!"

"We are a conventional company that has a traditional way of doing things," said Operations Manager Sarah Bond, "but, our staff can also let their hair down." The methods Travel and Leisure Group use to sell timeshare is what makes them so special. Their years of experience put client protection and assurance at the front and centre of business.

During its 25 years in business, Travel and Leisure Group has assistedthousands of clients sell on their timeshare weeks and points. Its multilingual staff ensures that they can assist owners from around the world. Their "Safe Hands Guarantee" ensures that all client monies are held safely by independent trustees.

"We've been in business this long, in an industry that has its fair share of turbulence, because we put our clients first," Sarah continues. "Our 25th anniversary celebration was our way of remembering where we started, how far we've come, and looking ahead to the next twenty-five years."

Travel & Leisure Group, established 1992, are the longest running timeshare resale broker in Europe and one of the most respected timeshare resale companies in the industry. They are based at 100 East Street, Sudbury, Suffolk,CO10 2TP, England. Contact them on:+44-(0)-1787-881111.

Travel and Leisure Group: Matching people with places, with pleasure.

Source: https://www.travelandleisure.co.uk



