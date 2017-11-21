PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Nine companies from around the world have been chosen as finalists for the MIPIM Startup Competition, which takes place at Asia Pacific's annual property leaders' summit, the MIPIM Asia Summit 2017.

For the third year, the MIPIM Startup Competition, in partnership with global real estate tech partner MetaProp NYC, will select the most promising and innovative startups that tackle the biggest urban challenges around the world.

The competition is being hosted in three major real estate technology hubs -- Hong Kong, New York and London -- and will culminate in a final round in Cannes, France at the MIPIM 2018, the world's leading property market conference. The finale will award three winners from a pool of nine finalists.

"The competition recognises the most dynamic international startups which offer real estate and urban management solutions," MIPIM Markets Director Ronan Vaspart said. "This is an exceptional opportunity to spotlight some of the world's next great real estate industry innovators and problem solvers."

Hong Kong's MIPIM Startup Competition finalists will pitch their ideas and business models to a jury panel at the MIPIM Asia Summit 29 Nov at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. The finalists are:

Basking Automation: A building automation platform for coworking spaces.

China Mini Storage Limited: The world's inaugural WeChat-based self-storage operator and online IT.

GorillaSpace: GorillaSpace helps businesses find workspace at every stage of growth.

Rover Parking: Rover is a marketplace for private parking.

SnapFlat: Landlords and tenants: time to save and make money.

Solen: Solen is a technology that simulates the luminosity of properties.

Space Tech Pte Ltd: Sana provides the tools workspaces need to optimise, scale and evolve.

WEMAINTAIN: A B2B SaaS-enabled marketplace connecting maintenance mechanics and property/facility managers.

Workwell: a mobile intranet app for large companies.

The nine Hong Kong finalists had to meet specific criteria through a vetting process conducted by a selecting committee. The committee looks for companies that provide a solution for the real estate industry; they must demonstrate their capacity to move the real estate ecosystem forward with an innovative business model, technology, service or content experience.

The Hong Kong jury for the MIPIM Startup Competition is led by Aaron Block, co-founder of MetaProp NYC, and includes Antonio Chan of the King Wai Group; Eric Cheah, Head of Investment Management Asia Pacific Union Investment Real Estate GmbH; Karen Contet Farzam, Co-Founder, Whub; Desmond Marshall, MD, Rouge Ventures; and Anthony Woo, Chief Strategy Officer, Bauhinia Creek Ventures.

The MIPIM Asia Summit, Asia's leading property summit, brings together more than 90 regional and international speakers to examine emerging industry trends. The summit takes place 28-29 Nov 2017 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

