Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime") is pleased to announce it has completed the re-opening of the underground portal and now have access to the historic Hammerdown gold mine, near King's Point, NL Canada. During the last couple of months crews have been working to remove any surface material from in front of the portal and the unconsolidated waste rock that was used to plug the portal during the shut down and reclamation of the mine in 2004. Springdale Forest Resources Inc., a local contractor did an excellent job in the removal of the material and construction and installation of the security gate in front of the open portal, see pictures below. The removal of the plug was achieved with a remote scoop with cameras mounted on it. From surface it appears that the ramp is in excellent condition requiring less than expected rehabilitation, further work is proceeding to determine the amount of work to put it back in operation. The company will now be working closely with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador regulatory departments including Mineral Development Division, Occupational Health and Safety Branch and the Environmental Division to establish the permitting required to both dewater and rehabilitate the underground access ramps.

Water samples were taken from exploration drill holes that are connected to the historical underground development on two separate occasions by both the Company and Stantec Engineering out of St John's. The previous sampling program completed in 2013 as well as the samples taken by Stantec this fall showed clean water with neutral pH and no elevated contaminants. Permit applications are currently being finalized for submittal to the various government agencies to start the dewatering program in 2018.

The Hammerdown Mine infrastructure is connected by an all-weather road (2.6 kms) to the paved King's Point highway and a 25 kva powerline. All necessary support services including, mining, trucking, drilling contractors, along with mining suppliers and an experienced work force are all located within 20 kilometers of the minesite. Maritime Resources is looking forward to pursuing the reactivation of the past producing Hammerdown gold mine while working with the local communities and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.