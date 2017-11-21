Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR5) ("Cardero" or the "Company") announces receipt of positive surface exploration results for the Ledgend nickel-cobalt property in south eastern British Columbia ("Ledgend" or the "Property"). Ledgend is one of five properties in the Kootenay project that together total approximately 8,000 hectares (Figure 1). Cardero completed soil, silt and rock sampling on Ledgend in the fall of 2017, collecting 1,218 samples which have produced significant anomalies for follow-up work.

The properties are within prospective Lardeau Group metamorphic rocks, the host of numerous volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, including the past-producing Goldstream mine located north of Revelstoke. The Ledgend property is the most advanced, with exposures of massive and semi-massive sulphides and significant Ni-Co±Cu±Zn soil anomalies that are ready for trenching and geophysics. Cardero soil sampling expanded on previous sampling completed in 2016 ("North Grid") and added a second grid 1.8 kilometres to the south ("South Grid").

North Grid Anomalies

The North Grid (Figures 2 and 3) generated new anomalies both east and west of the original central anomaly. This grid, centred on the discovery showing, now covers an area 1100 by 2000 metres at 25 metre sample spacing on 100 metre spaced lines. The central nickel-cobalt ("Ni-Co") ("Central Zone") soil anomaly is 800 metres in length extending to the southeast of the showing, with the peak of the anomaly (values up to 0.84% Ni, 0.025% Co) located about 200 metres southeast of the massive sulphides in the discovery outcrop. This anomaly is associated with float of the same talc-tremolite-actinolite schist that occurs as the footwall to the massive sulphides, and which is the altered remnant of high Ni-Co ultramafic rocks. Trenching of the anomaly is planned to test Cardero's interpretation that the source of the nickel is buried massive sulphides.

About 400 metres to the north of the discovery showing, a separate Ni-Co peak at the north end of the anomaly occurs in a recessive area below a cliff of siliceous biotite schist. The same schist forms a large cliff north of, and apparently above, the larger anomaly peak to the south (Figure 3). The two Ni-Co peaks are joined by an adjacent copper anomaly that, at the north end, can be attributed to thin layers of outcropping semi-massive sulphides within quartzite at the Road Showing (Figure 3). Grab rock samples indicate the layers are relatively high in gold (ranging from 0.17 - 0.46 g/t), copper (up to 0.1%), manganese and phosphate, but low in nickel and cobalt.

Northwest trending Cu-Zn-Co-Ni anomalies occur along the western and eastern margins of the soil grid (Figure 3). The stronger eastern anomaly ("East Zone") has the most anomalous copper, cobalt, and nickel outside of the Central Zone. Any outcrops within the anomaly remain to be mapped and sampled.

The West Zone is a two kilometre long, Cu-Zn ± Co-Ag anomaly open to the north, south and southwest.

South Grid Anomalies

The South Grid, which covers one kilometre of the southern strike extension from the northern grid, generated a broad, 300 by 600 metre Ni-Co-Cu anomaly that is open to the south and west (http://www.cardero.com/s/kootenay_project.asp). Levels of nickel and cobalt are lower than the north grid, but the area is less steep and depth to bedrock is likely greater. This grid will be extended to the north and southwest in the next field season.