Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Chinese subsidiary, Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS"), is pleased to welcome Mr. Tao Ding and Mr. Tao Zhang, two former Temasek Holdings ("Temasek") managers, to its management team.

Temasek (http://www.temasek.com.sg/) is a diversified investment company headquartered in Singapore. Temasek has total assets in excess of $195B USD, an investment focus on financial services and technology, and a geographical focus in Asia, although the company has assets in virtually every continent.

Mr. Ding spent 5 years at Temasek from 2009 to 2014 where he helped develop and implement Temasek's investment risk analysis model for the Chinese financial services market. He also led the company to forge leveraged funding relationships with over a dozen banks for Temasek's Chinese operations. Mr. Zhang last worked at Temasek in 2011. Also involved in Temasek's Chinese operations, Mr. Zheng helped develop financial products specifically for the Chinese market and managed the company's relationships with local Municipal Financial Affairs Offices.

The addition of Mr. Ding and Mr. Zhang brings valuable experience and strong relationships with leaders and key players in the Chinese financial services industry to ASDS.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of high-growth-potential companies and assets in some of the fastest growing tech sectors in China, including Fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides its shareholders with exceptional growth potential by giving them access to the fastest growing sectors of the world's fastest growing economy. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

