

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $46.38 million, or $1.92 per share. This was lower than $48.35 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $710.37 million. This was up from $709.97 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $46.38 Mln. vs. $48.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.92 vs. $2.01 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q1): $710.37 Mln vs. $709.97 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.25 Full year EPS guidance: $8.75 - $8.90



