Mainz (ots) - ZDFneo-Programmänderung Woche 52/17 Donnerstag, 28.12.



Bitte Programmänderung beachten:



23.35 Riddick - Chroniken eines Kriegers (The Chronicles of Riddick) Riddick Vin Diesel Lord Marshal Colm Feore Dame Vaako Thandie Newton Aereon Judi Dench Kyra Alexa Davalos Regie: David Twohy USA 2004



1.20 Outcast Sommergrippe Free-TV-Premiere 2.05 Outcast Sie kommen Free-TV-Premiere 3.00 The Fear Angst (vom 17.2.2014) 3.30 The Fear Wut (vom 24.2.2014) 4.40 The Fear Tod (vom 10.3.2014) 5.30 Neu im Kino 5.35 Terra Xpress -6.05 Das Alpen-Rätsel mit Dirk Steffens (vom 16.2.2013) Deutschland 2013



(Der Spielfilm "The Man with the Iron Fists", "The Fear - Verzweiflung" und "Gätjens großes Kino" entfallen).



