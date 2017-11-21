

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were steady Tuesday morning after losing ground in the previous session.



Gold was up $2 at $1278 an ounce.



Traders continue to weigh news that Fed Chair Janet Yellen will leave the central bank altogher when she is replaced at the top by Jerome Powell after January.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.20, up from 0.17 in the previous month.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. The prior week store sales were up 2.3 percent.



Yellen will participate 'In Conversation with Mervyn King' in New York, with audience Q&A at 6.00 pm ET.



