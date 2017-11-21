NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- BANQ®, a leading electronic broker-dealer and division of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, announced today that its CEO, Mark Elenowitz will be a panelist at The Securities and Exchange Commission 36th Annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation at Herb Kelleher Center for Entrepreneurship, Growth, and Renewal at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin on November 30, 2017. This annual forum provides a platform to highlight additional measures to improve small business capital formation and address whether unnecessary, duplicative, or outdated regulations can be eliminated or reduced.

The November 30 event will begin at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time (10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) with opening remarks from the SEC Chairman and Commissioners followed by a morning panel discussion that will explore how capital formation options are working for small businesses. Panelists will include representatives of Texas-based small businesses and advisors to the small business community.

Following the morning panel discussion, attendees will work in groups to formulate specific policy recommendations. These breakout groups will develop recommendations on a variety of issues related to small business capital formation, including exempt securities offerings and smaller registered offerings.

This year's annual small business forum is being hosted in partnership with the Herb Kelleher Center for Entrepreneurship, Growth, and Renewal at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. It will be held in the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin at 1900 University Avenue. The forum will be open to the public and the opening remarks and morning panel discussion will be webcast live at www.sec.gov. The webcast will not include the breakout group sessions, but those sessions will be open to the public and accessible by phone to anyone who pre-registers online by November 27, 2017. More information, including forum materials, will be made available on the small business forum webpage at https://www.sec.gov/info/smallbus/sbforum.shtml.

When: November 30, 2017

Where: AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, On the campus of The University of Texas at Austin, 1900 University Avenue, Austin, TX 78705

Topic: How Capital Formation Options Are Working for Small Businesses, Including Small Businesses in Texas

Moderators:

William H. Hinman, Director, SEC Division of Corporation Finance

Sebastian Gomez Abero, Chief, Office of Small Business Policy, SEC Division of Corporation Finance

Panelists:

Mark Elenowitz, Founder and CEO, TriPoint Global Equities

Jan Goetgeluk, CEO, Virtuix

Youngro Lee, CEO, NextSeed

Antonio Madrid, Co-Founder, The Native

Catherine V. Mott, CEO, BlueTree Capital Group

Michael S. Pieciak, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation

Annemarie Tierney, Vice President and Head of Strategy and New Markets, NASDAQ Private Market

Paul R. Tobias, Partner, Vinson & Elkins, L.L.P.

About Mark Elenowitz

Mark H. Elenowitz, CEO and Founder of BANQ® (www.banq.co), the electronic division of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC (www.tripointglobalequities.com), is an electronic investment banking platform that streamlines the matching of investors with quality growth companies and alternative investment opportunities. BANQ® is the leader in Regulation A+ IPOs. BANQ®'s methodology enables Reg A+ offerings to look, feel and settle like traditional offerings. BANQ® made history by completing the first Reg A+ to list on a National Securities Exchange and the first to list on the New York Stock Exchange. BANQ® takes the entire public and private offering process online, digitally providing access to U.S. opportunities and offerings in the U.S. markets. BANQ® widely markets its offerings utilizing the new general solicitation and advertising rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, in response to the passage of the JOBS Act of 2012.

Mr. Elenowitz is responsible for the overall corporate development of TriPoint and BANQ®, advising clients on structuring, financings and acquisitions. He has extensive experience in advising clients on governance, compliance, and capital markets navigation. He has worked with numerous public and private companies and has served on numerous Board of Directors. Mr. Elenowitz integrates a strong, successful entrepreneurial background with extensive financial services and capital markets experience. He is an expert in capital markets investigative analysis of trading activity, short selling and market activity, providing investigative services for Board of Directors, Special Committees and public companies. Mr. Elenowitz also serves as an expert witness in FINRA arbitrations and court actions. In addition, Mr. Elenowitz is Managing Director of TriPoint Capital Advisors, LLC, a merchant banking and financial consulting affiliate of TriPoint Global Equities. He is the recipient of several entrepreneurial awards and has been profiled in BusinessWeek and CNBC, as well as several other publications. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Business and Management with a B.S. in Finance. He holds Series 24, 62, 63, 79, 82 and 99 licenses.

About TriPoint and BANQ

TriPoint Global Equities, LLC ("TriPoint "), a FINRA member firm, is a boutique investment bank, with corporate finance and sales and trading services. TriPoint focuses on providing U.S. and non-U.S. companies of up to $500 million in revenue with capital raising, corporate finance advisory services and assistance with navigating the regulatory environment for companies listing on U.S. markets. TriPoint Global maintains specialized practices in Reg A IPO's, institutional private placements, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance. BANQ®, the online division of TriPoint, www.banq.co, is an electronic investment banking platform that streamlines the matching of investors with quality growth companies and alternative investment opportunities. BANQ® provides investors access to exciting companies with exposure to rapidly growing sectors and new technologies. BANQ® takes the entire public and private offering process digital and online, providing access to U.S. opportunities and offerings in the U.S. markets. BANQ® widely markets its offerings utilizing the new general solicitation and advertising rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, in response to the passage of the JOBS Act of 2012 including Reg A+ and Reg D. TriPoint has offices in New York City" Akron, OH, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit http://www.tripointglobalequities.com

