NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") ("We") (OTC PINK: LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top ("OTT") engagement data, today announced select weekly estimates for the week ending November 19th, 2017, as compiled by the company's proprietary measurement services.

Bleecker Street's "Logan Lucky" propelled its way to first with a leading 236 thousand hours streamed across all major and mid-major markets, with Warner Brothers "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" in second with 207 thousand hours streamed. Higher Content's "Super Dark Times," Let It Play's "Almost Friends" and Nu Image's "The Hitman's Bodyguard," round out the top five with 151, 136 and 119 thousand hours streamed, respectively.

Rank Movie Production Co. Hours Streamed (000) 1 Logan Lucky Bleecker Street 236 2 Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Warner Brothers 207 3 Super Dark Times Higher Content 151 4 Almost Friends Let It Play 136 5 The Hitman's Bodyguard Nu Image 119

AMC's "The Walking Dead," is tops on our Binge Watched Television viewership chart this week with 62 thousand hours streamed, while FOX's "Lucifer" came in second with 57 thousand hours streamed. The CW's "Supergirl," and CBS's "The Big Bang Theory" and "Scorpion" round out the top five with 53, 42 and 26 thousand hours streamed, respectively.

Rank Programming Network Hours Streamed (000) 1 The Walking Dead AMC 62 2 Lucifer FOX 57 3 Supergirl The CW 53 4 The Big Bang Theory CBS 42 5 Scorpion CBS 26

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

