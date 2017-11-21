LOS ANGELES, CA --(Marketwired - November 21, 2017) - Gamevice, the makers of the zero latency and direct connected controller, announced today that it will provide full support to Spark, an easy-to-use, fun-to-fly mini camera drone from DJI, the leading drone and flying camera creators. The Gamevice controller gives Spark users the added benefit of improved precision, control, and ergonomics when flying the drone using their smartphone. Gamevice is an approved Apple MFi partner with direct Lightning support.

Download the new video and assets HERE: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/XcdEtcgkAu/bWF0dEByZXZlcmJpbmMuY29t

Watch the new video HERE: https://youtu.be/a8Afl7SNPHY

"DJI's latest innovative drone pairs well with our high-performance controllers," said Phillip Hyun, CEO, Gamevice, Inc. "We are pleased to be working with them and other leading consumer electronics creators on future products that will leverage our platform."

"We designed Spark to be the easiest DJI drone to fly, whether using simple hand gestures, a smartphone or the dedicated remote control," said said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI. "Gamevice gives Spark pilots another simple, highly intuitive way to control their drone, letting them fly, capture and share life's moments while on the go."

The functionality of Gamevice doesn't stop with the benefits it offers to users of drones like DJI's. The device serves as an entertainment hub, with ever growing capabilities as new games, apps and hardware that support the controller launch regularly.

Gamevice also supports the SPRK+ robot from Sphero, adding a new layer of connectivity between consumers and their robots. With precision controls, improved ease of use, and comfortable design, Gamevice ensures that when SPRK+ users are struck with creativity, it's easier than ever to bring their ideas to life.

As part of their Works With Gamevice initiative, the Gamevice team is working closely with consumer electronics manufacturers to bring controller support to a variety of mobile controlled gadgets. Interested companies and creators should email partners@gamevice.com for more information.

The preferred controller of gamers everywhere, Gamevice creates a console experience on mobile devices to more than 1,000 video games including Street Fighter IV, Minecraft and NBA 2K18. The controller has extended its critically-acclaimed functionality to users of smartphone-controlled devices including robots and drones like DJI's Spark and Sphero's SPRK+ robot. By providing precision control and an ergonomic design, Gamevice allows users to achieve a new level of usability and comfort over a mobile device's touchpad interface, and offers the lowest latency of any mobile controller available.

With prices starting at $59.95, Gamevice provides lightning-fast control to video games and mobile controlled gadgets for popular iOS and Android smartphones or tablets on the market.

For more information on Gamevice, please visit gamevice.com.

ABOUT GAMEVICE

Gamevice transforms the Apple iPad, iPad mini, iPhone, and iPad Pros into a full-fledged portable gaming platform with real, console quality controls. Gamevice is a lightning connected attachable controller offering the lowest latency possible of any controller on the market. This MFi certified (Made for iOS devices) dual analog stick controller easily snaps onto the Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus, 6s and 6s Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pros, to deliver true, fully functional hardware gaming controls. The controller also works with Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note8 and Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge devices.

More than just a controller, Gamevice is an entertainment hub that transcends the boundaries of play, bringing video games, drones and toy control to one device. Mobile gamers and gadget gurus no longer have to deal with the limitations of a touchscreen as Gamevice delivers controls on par with consoles or high-end remotes. From modern console classics like Capcom's Street Fighter IV to Mojang's omni-platform Minecraft, there are more than 1,000 Gamevice compatible games. Weighing in at less than a pound, Gamevice was engineered specifically to enhance gaming for mobile devices.

ABOUT DJI

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and other industries.

ABOUT SPHERO

Based in Boulder, CO, Sphero fuses physical, digital, and entertainment experiences to unlock the true potential of play and inspire tomorrow's creators. Sphero was founded by Ian Bernstein and Adam Wilson after completing Boulder Techstars in 2010. We're now available in 80+ countries around the globe and have sold more than one million robots to date... and counting. We're here to rattle cages, ruffle feathers, and reinvent entertainment... all for the sake of inspiration and creation. It's time to defy convention and change the way the world thinks about play.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/20/11G147976/Images/Sphero-SPRK-3-3d8e96716205b8c4b41e1f5749053d1f.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/20/11G147976/Images/Gamevice_DJI_Screen_2-aa0982f55e7b9b8d947b803f1f38e7f6.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/a8Afl7SNPHY

MEDIA CONTACTS

Danitra Alomia

Reverb Communications

danitra@reverbinc.com

(209) 586-1495 ext. 115



Vincent Slaven

vincent@reverbinc.com