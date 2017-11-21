Symphony Labs to catalyze new digital transformation opportunities

Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation, today announced it has appointed seasoned RPA expert Chris Gayner to spearhead the development of Symphony Labs. Symphony Labs will explore burgeoning trends in business automation through experimentation and collaboration across the firm's ecosystem of partners and stakeholders. Working with thought leaders in business, technology and wider fields such as psychology, Gayner and the Labs team will explore new ways of working and thinking through automation.

While interest in automation continues to explode, enterprises struggle to optimize their automation investments. A Horses for Sources (HfS) study cites specific challenges using automation tools effectively, overcoming project siloes and establishing success milestones. Symphony Labs seeks to help organizations overcome such challenges, maximize their automation tools and pave the way for innovation. Under Gayner, Symphony Labs will identify breakthrough opportunities enabled by new solutions, and empower clients, partners and industry stakeholders to leverage them. More specifically, Symphony Labs will:

Act as a watchtower for new solutions for both Symphony and its clients

Collaborate with Symphony's ecosystem of partners and stakeholders around new ideas and market offerings

Leverage virtual and physical spaces to showcase Symphony's work, as well as the work of partners and clients

"Symphony Labs is a space to ideate and envision what's possible," said Gayner. "It's an environment to experiment with new tools and technologies, showcase our work and the work of our partners and clients, and educate and support global talent. Our mission is to catalyze change and propel ourselves, our partners and enterprises everywhere into the Future of Work."

Gayner joins Symphony as Director of Labs from Genfour (now Accenture), an early pioneer in RPA. As Genfour's marketing director, he established the company as a commercial and brand leader in automation technology, expanded its global footprint and positioned it for a successful exit.

"Chris' vision for the Labs, and for the industry more broadly, is perfectly aligned with Symphony's," said Ian Barkin, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Symphony Ventures. "Having been entrenched in digital operations for years, he brings an unparalleled understanding of both the challenges and opportunities associated with RPA and wider digital transformation. His experience, coupled with a passion for ushering in better ways of working, is exactly what we need to accelerate enterprise transformation and become a catalyst for change."

Symphony will open its first physical Labs location in 2018. For more information, visit the site.

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony has clients in more than 21 countries in every major industry and works with a roster of leading software providers including UiPath, Blue Prism, NICE Systems, Kryon Systems and Celaton. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients. Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India.Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

