The report describes how knowledge assets are shaping the current structure of the PV supply chain, and how China was able to catch up technologically by acquiring the necessary assets to enter at different stages of the value chain.

China became the world's leader in PV-related patent filings in the period 2011-2015, with around 46 percent of the world's first filings, according to the report "Intangible Capital in Global Value Chains" released by the United Nations.

The report reveals that China had the largest share in first filings for technologies related to each PV segment, and that it has the majority of these in the case of silicon, wafers and modules. The authors stress, however, that China has specialized more in filing for alternative solar cell technologies than crystalline ones, where the largest share still remains the preserve of the United States, Japan and Korea. "These figures," the report highlights, "contrast with China's current competitive advantage as regards crystalline PV cell production."

