

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday morning ahead of U.S. inventories data.



The American Petroleum Institute offers its industry survey this afternoon, while the Energy Deparment is out with official numbers tomorrow morning.



Both agencies have reported significant increase in stockpiles over the past few weeks, surprising analysts and helping to end the recent rally oil prices.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 7 cents at $56.49 a barrel.



OPEC meets next week to determine whether they will extend their supply quota plan through 2018.



